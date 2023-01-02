How to combat exhaustion, and recoup your energy levels for a new year

By Anja van Beek, Agile Talent Strategist, Leadership & HR Expert and Executive Coach Many South Africans are currently concerned about the energy crisis and the impact of loadshedding on the economy.

An even bigger concern is the global trend of exhaustion and low energy levels of the workforce. When I speak to leaders and managers, there are a few words that continue to be mentioned in conversations and they are: “fatigue / exhaustion / burnout”. This isn’t surprising.

Many of us started 2022 in a survival mode; still recovering from the challenges and changes the pandemic brought. We were expected to deliver our best this year… but in fact…many were still recuperating and adjusting to what the new working world will look like. Burnout is a global concern.

It refers to feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion. It is an increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job and reduced professional efficiency. A new study by Asana, looked at over 10,000 knowledge workers across seven countries, and found approximately 70% of people experienced burnout in the last year. Burnout is hard on people, and it also hurts businesses. According to the Asana study, when people experience burnout, they are more likely to have lower morale (36% of people), be less engaged (30%), make more mistakes (27%) and miscommunicate (25%). They are also more likely to leave the company (25%).

Another study done by Deloitte, the Workplace Intelligence research, found that 47% of employees have quit in the past when a job negatively affected their wellbeing, and 57% are considering quitting to find a role that better supports their wellbeing. Below are some tips to help you deal with burnout and how you should tackle the new year in the office. When you are back at work:

1. Find and create meaning Research has shown the power of spending time outside of work to increase satisfaction at work. Ironically, people tend to perceive more joy at work when they are happier in their activities outside of work. What does “work” mean to you? Is it that you can create a quality life so that you and your family can live and experience what life has to offer, OR, is it “live to work”?

It's crucial to emphasize that no job is perfect. There will always be aspects of a job that you enjoy more than others, and that's okay. It's normal to go through ups and downs in your level of job satisfaction. Boundaries in your workplace might be simpler to maintain once you did some introspection on how you view work. 2. Find a thinking partner or a mentor

When you feel stuck or when your stress level is increasing, make sure you have a confidant you trust. Sometimes you need a thinking partner that can listen to your side in a non-judgemental manner – to provide you the space to be listened to. You can even consider combining exercise with a “vent buddy” and arrange for a walking club to keep your cortisol levels at bay. Make sure to diarise these activities to support the habit-forming activity otherwise, months will go past without having the session. Mentorship can also be a powerful tool to enhance your career growth. Be sure to schedule monthly sessions with your coach or mentor to ensure there is consistency and follow through on your personal growth action plan.

3. Book your next leave Plan shorter and more meaningful breaks during the year to recoup and regroup your energy levels. Studies show that people who take their leave days are more productive, engaged and more likely to be loyal.

What is your next planned event that you are excited about? Perhaps you always wanted to do a camping trip with the family in autumn, or perhaps you want to do the Otter Trail. It might also just be to be at home with the kids during the March school holidays. Don’t wait until next December to book your leave.

Stress and exhaustion cannot be managed if you don’t prioritise your own rest. But, most importantly, we must be able to take time off without facing consequences or having leave with debt. According to one study, it takes an average of 14 days to prepare for and recover from a week of vacation!

4. Feeling like it is all getting too much? Speak to your manager We need to be able to talk about mental health at work. We are going into 2023 – and post-pandemic – exhaustion and putting up your hand isn’t a sign of weakness. In the Microsoft Worktrends Report, it was learned that the reasons 41% of employees wanted to quit their job were unmanageable workloads and a lack of empathy from their employers. Start off by talking to your boss if you feel comfortable doing so.