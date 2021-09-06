How to create a powerful elevator pitch for yourself or your business

Being able to network and talk the talk on a professional level can help you in the long run. Part of this networking process is being able to deliver a good elevator pitch. Usually an elevator pitch is used at networking events, but you can also use it at social events, on your LinkedIn profile or even durng small talk at the shop. What is an elevator pitch?

A personal elevator pitch is a quick summary of yourself. It’s called an elevator pitch because you need to sell yourself or your business in the duration of a short elevator ride, which is roughly 30 to 60 seconds. A good elevator pitch is important because it’s an effective way to demonstrate your professional aptitude, strengths and skills. How to write and deliver an elevator pitch

Your elevator pitch should ideally answer the following questions: Who are you? What do you do? What do you want? Introduce yourself As you would with a normal conversation, start with an introduction. Start your pitch by giving your full name, flash a smile, extend your hand for a handshake and add a pleasantry or two. Just because you are in a professional setting, does not mean that you can’t add a “Nice to meet you.”

Summarise what you do Once you have introduced yourself, give a brief summary of your background, including information on your education, work experience and key strengths that are relevant for the job or conversation. Explain what you want

Explaining what you want from the job is a good opportunity to explain the value you’ll bring and why you’re a good fit for a job. Focus on what you have to offer during this section of the speech. Call to action End your elevator pitch with a bang by asking for or stating what you want to happen next.

If appropriate, begin with the goal of gaining new insight or determining the next steps. For instance, you can ask for a follow-up meeting, express interest in a job or ask someone to be your mentor. When to deliver your elevator pitch Elevator pitches are sometimes used to sell an idea or a product, but can also be used to sell yourself as a professional.

You can also use your pitch to prepare for an interview. Whether it is a Zoom interview or a face-to-face interview, you will be asked to provide a summary of who you are. The elevator pitch can be a great framework as you’re planning your answer to the popular (and dreaded) interview question, “tell me about yourself”. An elevator pitch can be used to outline your cover letter. A cover letter is supposed to tell the reader who you are professionally, why you are qualified to the job you applied and what work you are passionate about doing.