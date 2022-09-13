How you can turn university rejection into career redirection with these tips

As university applications are coming to a close at the end of September, millions of matriculants are hurrying to get submissions into higher learning institutions. However, the cold, hard truth is that not all these learners will be accepted into their dream courses. Reportedly, only a quarter of those applying will get accepted.

Story continues below Advertisement

This will not mean the end of the world. Instead, it will be a chance to re-evaluate what matters to one and explore alternatives. National student recruitment manager at STADIO, Atelisha Harilal, said public universities in South Africa work tirelessly to try and service all school leavers, but it simply is not possible to offer a place to everyone who applies. “This supply and demand issue is even more challenging when it comes to courses like engineering where there is a huge skills shortage,” said Harilal.

Having one of the world's youngest populations, South Africa's capacity problem is likely to worsen massively before improving. This means that even more candidates are likely to receive a rejection letter or email in the coming years, and understanding how to deal with rejection at such a young age is critical. Here are Harilal’s tips on how to deal with university rejection:

Story continues below Advertisement

It is not you, it’s them The overwhelming bulk of applications on the discard pile met all of the prerequisites for their preferred course, and the only reason they were rejected was due to a capacity issue beyond their control. While receiving a rejection is understandably upsetting, it is critical to keep things in perspective. This is in no way a reflection of you or your abilities, so don't let this blip define you.

Story continues below Advertisement

There are other options In most cases, students may lack sufficient information to seek alternatives. They are instead misled into believing that large public universities are their only option. It is critical to recognise that there are options that are both accessible and affordable.

Story continues below Advertisement

Private higher education institutions are able to provide qualifying students with a place to study a registered, recognised, and accredited qualification regardless of their situation when they left school. See this as redirection, not rejection It is critical that students do not become discouraged by rejection and instead remain positive and persevere in their pursuit of their goals.