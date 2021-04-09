Howard Gabriels is new head of Credit Ombud

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - THE CREDIT Ombud announced on Thursday that it had appointed Howard Gabriels to lead the organisation. The Credit Ombud, which is a non-statutory ombud scheme that resolves disputes between the credit industry and consumers relating to credit information and non-bank credit agreements, had advertised the position last November. The Ombud said Gabriels, who was previously the interim Ombud since November 2019, had been officially appointed as the Credit Ombud in February 2021. This followed the axing of former Credit Ombud Lala-Mohan, who was found guilty of financial misconduct. “The staff and other stakeholders of the office have welcomed the new Credit Ombud and have much faith in his ability to lead the organisation to its full potential,” a statement said yesterday.

In July last year the Ombud reported in its 2019 annual report that it had saved consumers R6.95 million in 2019, 17 percent less than the R8.36m in 2018. It had fielded 29 510 complaints and enquiries via its 37 269 call centre.

The Credit Ombud said Gabriels had a long career in the public sector and various leadership positions that gave it the confidence that he came with a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective, which would see the organisation reach “even greater heights”.

Gabriels was deputy director general in the Department of Communications in the late 1990 and served as chairperson of the Statistics Council from 2005 until 2013. He was currently the chairperson of the Board of Directors at Proudly South African.

He had completed an M Phil (Urban and Regional Science) at the Stellenbosch University in 2012 and had a BSc (maths and maths statistics) and a B Econ (Honours) degree from UWC.

[email protected]

BUSINESS REPORT