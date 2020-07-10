Huawei partners with SA job portals to help people find jobs

DURBAN - Huawei AppGallery has partnered with organisations in the career portal space to bring the job market straight to the hand of consumers through their various app platforms. In a bid to empower unemployed people and job seekers, South African career portals – Job Mail, Career Junction and Pnet – aim to help all people find their perfect job. Huawei wants to afford its consumers the opportunity to stand out from the crowd by giving them access to a one stop shop to these leading career portals that bridge the gap between job seekers and potential employers. "Everybody can use a little encouragement now and then. In partnering up with Huawei, Job Mail is able to assist the jobseeker in getting their CVs into the hands of recruiters and employers by simply registering their CVs or updating their profiles," said Francois Labuschagne, Head of Growth Hacking at Job Mail. He added, "With the unemployment rate now standing at 30.1 percent, connecting jobseekers with employers and recruiters is more important than ever before".

Job Mail is committed to employing South Africans by connecting employers, recruiters, and jobseekers on the same easy-to-use platform. Because of its vast amount of vacancies, Job Mail makes it easier for jobseekers to find job opportunities that match their skill and experience.

However, there was a noticeable dip in recruitment at the start of lockdown but since entering lockdown level 3, there has been a growing demand again, according to CareerJunction.

Both CareerJunction and Pnet have each been in the recruitment technology business for over 20 years, leading the way in creating platforms specially built for the South African recruitment market.

"We decided to partner with Huawei because Huawei AppGallery is the third largest app distribution platform in the world with a wide reach to Huawei consumers in South Africa of about 6 million devices. It therefore makes business sense to have our aps integrated onto the HMS ecosystem in order to reach a growing SA market of users," said Marcus Grove, Marketing and Communications Manager at CareerJunction.

Huawei has numerous job portal apps, and tools such as CV writing and scanner apps which all are available on the HMS ecosystem. This will allows Huawei device users will be well-equipped to take on the job market and reap the benefits and rewards of these apps as they help in the function of everyday life.

