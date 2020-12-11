Hylton Kallner made Discovery Bank CEO

DURBAN - FINANCIAL services group Discovery on Thursday announced the appointment of Hylton Kallner as the chief executive of Discovery Bank, with effect from January.

The 45-year-old Kallner succeeds Barry Hore.

The Bank has seen its first full year of operations, with growth to more than 500 000 accounts and R5 billion in retail deposits.

Discovery Bank said the appointment came as it completed its build and migration phase, including building digital banking capability, the creation of banking products and the successful migration of all Discovery Card accounts from First National Bank (FNB) to Discovery Bank.

Kallner, with a BEconSc in Actuarial Science degree, has spent more than 24 years in several key roles at Discovery Group, most recently as the chief executive of the South African operations focusing on delivering greater synergies across the South African business.