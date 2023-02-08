Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

‘I don’t even know if my office has a bar’ – Joburg transport MMC, Kenny Kunene

Politicians under the spotlight often find their words taken out of context. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

Politicians under the spotlight often find their words taken out of context. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

Published 1h ago

Share

There is never a dull moment in South African politics. When they choose a career in politics, they know that they will live under public scrutiny, and rightly so as these elected officials are there to serve the country’s people.

However, under the spotlight, they might often find their words taken out of context. This is the case for controversial businessman and newly appointed transport member of the mayoral committee (MCC) for Joburg, Kenny Kunene.

Story continues below Advertisement

In an interview with eNCA, Kunene was asked what his plans were for his portfolio. He said: “Look, I don’t even know where the toilet is, I don’t even know where the kitchen is and I don’t even know if my office has a bar.’’

Twitter users ran with this 18-second clip with hilarious captions such as, “After I have applied for the job I don’t qualify for.’’

WATCH:

More on this

Kunene, who was sworn in, told the broadcaster that he will have to consult with the coalition partners, with all the parties putting forward their manifesto points, so that he can prioritise everyone.

The Patriotic Alliance deputy president has a criminal record and was sentenced to five years in prison for running a Ponzi (a type of scam in which monies from more recent investors are used to pay gains to previous investors) scam.

Before his conviction, Kunene reportedly worked as a teacher. He was also dubbed the “Sushi King” for supposedly eating sushi off of naked women.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Business

Related Topics:

CareersJobsPoliticsTwitterViralTechTechnology

Share

Recent stories by:

Xolile Mtembu