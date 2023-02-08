‘I don’t even know if my office has a bar’ – Joburg transport MMC, Kenny Kunene

There is never a dull moment in South African politics. When they choose a career in politics, they know that they will live under public scrutiny, and rightly so as these elected officials are there to serve the country’s people. However, under the spotlight, they might often find their words taken out of context. This is the case for controversial businessman and newly appointed transport member of the mayoral committee (MCC) for Joburg, Kenny Kunene.

In an interview with eNCA, Kunene was asked what his plans were for his portfolio. He said: “Look, I don’t even know where the toilet is, I don’t even know where the kitchen is and I don’t even know if my office has a bar.’’ Twitter users ran with this 18-second clip with hilarious captions such as, “After I have applied for the job I don’t qualify for.’’ WATCH:

After I've applied for the job I don't qualify for😁 pic.twitter.com/iR2O90TYSW — Rea's-dad (@mrTebzaa) February 7, 2023 Kunene, who was sworn in, told the broadcaster that he will have to consult with the coalition partners, with all the parties putting forward their manifesto points, so that he can prioritise everyone. The Patriotic Alliance deputy president has a criminal record and was sentenced to five years in prison for running a Ponzi (a type of scam in which monies from more recent investors are used to pay gains to previous investors) scam. Before his conviction, Kunene reportedly worked as a teacher. He was also dubbed the “Sushi King” for supposedly eating sushi off of naked women.

