In a bizarre twist, Tebogo Makena who made headlines for his more than hefty consultation fees said he did get a PhD in Sports Science from the University of Pretoria, but it was supposedly given to him by a heavenly body. ‘’I have freedom of expression so I choose to whatever university I want because I am an oracle. I have obtained the degree or diploma or PhD from the University of Pretoria, but it’s from heaven,’’ he said.

The director of institutional advancement at the University of Pretoria, Rikus Delport, stated that Makena never attended this institution. Despite this, the ’’Oracle Under The Sun’’ added that he does not care what the institution has to say and that he is not shaken at all. The man who has a flashy social media profile emphasised that he is above attorneys and is not afraid. Makena said his social media platforms are a form of expression for him and whoever comes to his profiles and has issues with what he posts, does not bother him.

‘’The haters will talk and nothing will happen. I am not hurt by words, comments or retorts. I am a man of capacity and integrity. What I don’t like is when people tamper with my fundamental philosophy,’’ Makena said. His infamous consultation fees as an “oracle or prophet” came as a shock to many South Africans. He said as a “prophet” he is above Christianity’s Jesus Christ which accounts for his fees. He claimed that he exclusively provides his services to a clientele includes a high calibre of individuals who are super wealthy.

