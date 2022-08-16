‘I want to do absolutely nothing and still earn money’ Is Gen Z lazy?

If millennials supposedly killed off digital satellite TV, banks, physical stores, and more, will Gen Z follow suit in their own damage of destruction and eliminate work as we know it? As this was the generation that came following Generation Y (the group who is called millennials), it is known as Gen Z. Gen Y was also given that moniker since it came after Generation X.

With popular trends such as “I do not dream of labour” on social media, this generation seems to have taken a radical stance when it comes to the conventional thinking around work. WATCH: I want to do absolutely freaking nothing and still make money #ihateclockingin #iwanttomakemoneyforexisting #AHHHHHHHH ♬ original sound - Tik Toker @khiiarii WHY IS THIS MY LIIIIFFFFEEEEEEEE #ihateworking So, are Zoomers lazy and unwilling to work as hard as previous generations? According to chartered accountant and career coach Manoka Mathye, this is not the case; they just see things from a different perspective.

“Gen Z is a generation that is willing to question how things have been done in the past, contribute ideas on how things can be done differently, and insist that businesses write a new script that is distinct from previous generation,” Mathye says. She claims older generations frequently mistake this for having a "bad attitude," when it represents a unique set of values and mode of expression. In addition to being eager to contribute to their employment while still having time to enjoy their life outside of work, Gen Z cherishes individuality.

“They appreciate flexibility, competitive remuneration, authenticity, diversity, and freedom. Each generation has valuable information that can help the next and work well together by listening and sharing ideas. “The way things have always been done is not necessarily the best way, and being open to ideas from each generation means workplaces can evolve for the better,” Mathye says. For Kwazi Cele, 24, a pharmacist’s assistant from Durban, being a part of Gen Z means being more aware of every aspect of life and not only appreciating work.

"There is so much going on in the world. A pandemic, a climate catastrophe, and war. At times, it feels very bizarre to still spend eight hours working away as if everything is fine." The young man said he thinks Gen Z is disillusioned with what they were told about jobs being a sense of pride and a big part of one’s identity. “I think my generation understands that it is okay to only go to a job for money. Previous generations believed that too, they just were not as vocal about it.” he says.

