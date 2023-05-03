If you lie on your CV, be prepared to get fired or pay back your salary

People who are applying for jobs should be careful of the information they put on their CVs because employers have legal recourse when an employee has misrepresented their qualifications, including claiming back remuneration, according to Nicol Myburgh, Head: HCM Business Unit at CRS Technologies. “Employers invest a lot of time and resources in the recruitment and selection process, which includes reviewing CVs, conducting interviews and verifying references,” Myburgh said.

“However, despite these efforts, some candidates may exaggerate or outright lie about their qualifications, skills or experience to secure a job offer. This can include misrepresenting education credentials, professional certifications, work experience or other qualifications.” Myburgh said that employers may have grounds to terminate employees for misrepresenting their qualifications. “Under the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act 2019, South Africans who are found guilty of misrepresenting their qualifications on their CVs could face a harsh fine, up to five years in prison, or both,” Myburgh said.

According to Myburgh, employers may also seek to recover the salary paid to the employee during their period of employment in a civil lawsuit. “This is known as a claim for unjust enrichment and is based on the principle that an employee who obtains a job by misrepresentation should not be entitled to the benefits of that job, including their salary,” Myburgh said. To make a claim for unjust enrichment, the employer must prove that:

– the employee made a material misrepresentation that induced the employer to offer the job, and – the employer suffered a loss as a result. Myburgh said that the misrepresentation must be significant enough that it would have affected the employer's decision to hire the employee.

“An employee found guilty of unjust enrichment could find themselves having to forfeit their future salary, pension/provident fund contributions or even physical assets to pay for the damages incurred by the employer.” If you are having a hard time creating a CV, here are tips to help you stand out: Spark their interest

Ensure that a recruiter knows the most important things about you at first glance. You can accomplish this by beginning with a list of your most impressive skills. Check that your skills match the job you’re applying for. The list your work experience which should be listed chronologically. Your design should be appealing but not distracting. It should be concise and highlight your key points. If you are planning on including a photo on your CV, the picture should look professional and not like it was taken on a night out. Do not be modest

This is your chance to be noticed. You must be open about your accomplishments, such as being named team leader at your previous job or winning an award at your university or TVET college. Listing your accomplishments will give the person reviewing your CV a better idea of what you are capable of and will demonstrate your dedication. Demonstrate your knowledge of the industry

You must demonstrate that you are knowledgeable in your field, regardless of whether you are new to the job market. This will demonstrate that you keep up with any changes and developments in your industry as well as prove that you can contribute to the organisation to which you are applying. Be careful of the language you use

Recruiters seek applicants who are honest and distinctive so avoid overused adjectives such as hard-working or responsible. This may be true of your work ethic and character, but it is better to demonstrate rather than tell the recruiter. Instead, you should use words like ethical, and considerate in your CV. Be precise

The grammar, spelling, and punctuation in your document could mean the difference between your CV being thrown away or being called in for an interview. It is critical to pay close attention to every detail. You can use free grammar checking apps like Grammarly to ensure that your CV is error-free. Have another set of eyes look over your CV before submitting it. They may notice something you did not.