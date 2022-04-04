Influencer Sabelo the Kreator gives tips on how to enter the popular but competitive content creation industry

Durban - Sabelo the Kreator, an influencer and content creator, went viral for his 'Sunday Vlog' that was posted on Twitter earlier this month.

In the video, Sabelo can be seen going about his Sunday routine of cleaning; one of the products he uses to cleanse his space were Handy Andy wipes. The novelty of the products along with Sabelo's video resulted in the Marketing graduate going viral. Sunday vlog pic.twitter.com/RfQvTXYh50 — Sabelo the kreator (@sabeloelkah2) March 13, 2022 The creator said the response was completely unexpected.

“It makes me happy to see how people appreciate my work. Obviously, there were some negative reactions and comments, but those did not get to me because I know exactly how social media works.” According to the content creator, he has acquired quite a fandom because now, whenever he goes out, people can recognise him and tell him how much they love his videos and encourage him to continue doing his work. Due to his success, Sabelo said he does not approach brands anymore; they come to him with offers instead.

He only takes offers that match up to what he charges and believes in brand alignment through only working with companies whose values match his. Here are Sabelo the Kreator’s 7 tips on how to become a successful influencer: 1. Be authentic

Just be you. People are drawn to individuals who are true to their character and are not afraid to show the world who they are. Manufacturing a personality will not serve you in the long run. 2. Create content that you love Being an influencer is hard work, but it should not feel like a job. When you love something, you put your all into it. Only pursue it if you truly have the passion.

3. Start where you are. You can start making content with your phone, leave the professional camera when you have progressed. As long as the quality of your content is useful, funny, informative, relatable or aspirational, people will be drawn to it. 4. Quality over quantity

Do not feel the need to pump out as much content as possible out there in a short amount of time. Instead, prioritise making quality work that may take a lengthy amount of time to make as that will get the best response. 5. Keep working even when you have not gotten brand sponsorships or campaigns Patience is the key. It may take time to get noticed. That does not mean that you are not good enough; keep hustling and pushing.

6. Prepare for the admin There is a lot of admin work, reading emails, contracts, negotiating rates, editing videos and pictures, and scheduling the perfect time to post. This is very time-consuming, but it is worth it in the end. 7. Sharpen up your people skills