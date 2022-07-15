Influencer who used to sell farts in a jar now makes money selling breast sweat

Durban - Viral American sensation Stephanie Matto may be many things, but uncreative is not one of them. She took to Instagram to proclaim that she had made $200 000 (R3.4 million) from selling farts in a jar and has now started a new business venture, selling her breast sweat.

Matto first burst onto the scene through TLC’s reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé and quickly gained popularity and a large following on social media. She used her following to launch her unique… scent? "When people thought they saw the last of me when I retired from selling fart jars, but now I am back with $500 (R8 568) breast sweat jars," she said in an Instagram post.

Matto also captured the process of getting her new product ready. Apparently, all she has to do is wear a bikini top, sit under the sun for hours, and voilà! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Matto (@stepankamatto) Her polarised comments on the social media platform are filled with people calling her creative and ingenious, whilst others question why she would do this for money.

One Instagram user asked: “You’re a very pretty and charming young woman, but I still can’t figure out why your flatulence and bodily excretions would appeal to anyone enough to pay big bucks for them? “Farts and sweat are unpleasant and very common commodities, after all. “Why are yours so special?”

By all appearances, Matto is living the high life through her peculiar lifestyle. She regularly flaunts her house, takes international trips, and more. “What so few people see is that the farts, the sweat, are all just smoke and mirrors.

“I work my a** and ti** off every day on building a life for myself because I never grew up with opportunities just handed to me. “Everything I have I bought and built on my own. “In time, the world will see that.

“For now, stay mad,” Matto wrote on Instagram. As far as unconventional careers go, Matto is not the only one in this strange sphere. In 2019, British gamer and cosplayer Belle Delphine also went viral for selling her bath water for $30 (R514) a jar. According to reports by the Telegraph, Delphine made R202 million from these sales.