Influencers, creatives, brands: DStv Content Creator Awards’ entry extended

If you’re an influencer/digital creative and think your work is deserving of recognition and acclaim, you can enter the DStv Content Creator Awards. The inaugural awards’ deadline has been extended due to the number of applications received.

“Whether you’re a professional content creator and do this for a living, or just the average Joe who made something incredible, these awards celebrate you,” said DStv. According to DStv, your content must be unique, entertaining, and must have been shared significantly or gone viral. These are the available categories:

Captivating Content: • DStv Best on-set TikTok Award • Netwerk24 Smaakmaker

• Best Content Creator Award • Best Influencer Campaign Award • Content of the Year presented by DStv

• Social Commentary Award • Cause Award • ‘How I Shot It’ Award

• Thumb-stopping Award • Kasi Content Creator • Stitch Award

• Performance Award • Comedy Award Special Interest:

• Fitness Award • Beauty Award • Fashion and Style Award

• Foodie Award • Automotive Award Creative/Design:

• Pop Culture Art Award • Film / Festival / Event Art Award Long Format:

• Alter Ego Award • Podcast of the Year Award • Brand-Owned Platform Award presented by Meltwater

• Best Game / App Award The deadline for the awards has been extended to Sunday, July 10. Nominee announcements will take place on Thursday July 21, at the Hallmark House Hotel in Maboneng, Johannesburg. The main awards will be held in early September 2022. You need to be 18 years old and above to be considered.