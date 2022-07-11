Inspirational Monday: Aminata Touré makes history as Germany's first black female minister

Durban - Aminata Touré has made history by becoming Germany’s first Black and female minister, according to reports. The 29-year-old Touré will serve as the Social Affairs, Youth, Family, Seniors, and Equality Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, according to German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) news.

With this glass ceiling shattering feat, Touré, who is a member of the environmentalist Green party, supposedly aims to make room for more minorities in the country and champion diversity. According to the history site Black Centre Europe, Touré was born on November 15, 1992, in Neumünster, Germany, to refugees from Mali. Her parents fled the African country during the 1991 coup d'état. Her formative years were spent living in a refugee settlement until she was five, and she reportedly eventually got German citizenship when she was 12.

No stranger to history-making, Touré is said to have become a state lawmaker in 2017. Two years later, she was elected as the deputy speaker, making her the first Black person to hold this position in any of the country’s 16 states, according to reports. At a 2019 event attended by former US President Barack Obama in Berlin, Touré reportedly opened up about her childhood experiences of growing up in a refugee camp spent, wondering if voices like hers would ever be able to reach the country’s politics and parliament. Former US President Barack Obama embraces Aminata Touré before addressing a town hall of young leaders from across Europe at an Obama Foundation event in Berlin, Germany April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch She holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science and French from the University of Kiel, according to Black Central Europe.

