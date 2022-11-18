Is Twitter going down in flames? Chaos ensues as hundreds of employees quit

It has not been a month since billionaire and tech enthusiast Elon Musk took over Twitter and things have gone belly up at the company, with employees being fired, asked to return and now choosing to quit. He infamously entered the social media platform’s headquarters with a sink and tweeted, “Let that sink in”. This has come back to bite as this incident has been turned into a meme with the phrase "I am going to sink this company."

The latest scandal reportedly began when the Tesla chief executive sent an email to the company’s remaining employees on Tuesday night with the subject line “A Fork in the Road”. According to The Washington Post, Musk detailed his plans for improving the company, calling it “Twitter 2.0,” and said he wanted it to become “hardcore”. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” he reportedly told his employees.

Attached to the email was a Google form on which employees could simply click yes or no on whether they wanted to stay with the corporation. The deadline was for Thursday, November 17. Photo: Twitter Shortly after the deadline, “Fortune Magazine” reporter Kylie Robison tweeted that about 75% of the workforce (under 3 000 employees) had not clicked “yes”. Twitter has reportedly informed employees that all offices are temporarily closed and badge access has been stopped, effective immediately. There are no specifics as to why this is.

Former strategist Steph Ruidiaz tweeted “i still cant believe im writing this but … after nearly 9 years, today is my last day at twitter. there were many times i truly thought i would retire at Twitter someday.” To add to the chaos, a message was projected onto Twitter HQ which reads: “Elon Musk: mediocre manchild, space Karen, pressurized privilege, petty racist, megalomaniac, worthless billionaire, bankruptcy baby, supreme parasite, petulant pimple, apartheid baby.” Watch:

