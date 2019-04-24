Chrystal Gumede has been appointed Chief Risk Officer at Ithala SOC Limited, effective from 1 April 2019. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Chrystal Gumede has been appointed Chief Risk Officer at Ithala SOC Limited, effective from 1 April 2019. Gumede has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Johannesburg and has completed various operational and risk courses. She completed the Management Advancement Programme and the International Executive Development Programme through Wits Business School.

Her career debut in 2002 was in Risk Management at ABSA in Retail Banking Operations. During her seven-year tenure at the Absa Group, she worked in the Corporate & Business Banking Operations Departments as well as their Operational Risk department.

She joined Teba Bank in 2009 as a Risk Consultant and later First National Bank as Head of Risk & Compliance. In 2010 she was appointed Ubank’s Head of Operational Risk before assuming the role of Chief Risk Officer at Basil Read in 2015 after 12 years in the Financial Services Industry.



BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE