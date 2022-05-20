Job advice: here are 8 of TikTok's best – and most questionable – nuggets

TikTok has more than one billion users, and on it, armchair experts can dispense valuable advice when it comes to anything plaguing today's youth. But, what about job advice?
Here are eight of TikTok’s best, and most hilarious, pieces of advice when it comes to jobs:
1. Apply even if you don’t qualify
If you fall short on application criteria, do not let that stop you from applying. There are plenty of stories on social media about individuals who went for jobs they were not entirely qualified for but got them anyway.
2. Your 20s are for learning
This user says she learned from her mentor, a billionaire, that your 20s are for learning, exploration, and growth, without any pressure. Is this advice relevant in such uncertain times?
3. Professionalism is all about having a positive attitude
It turns out that professionalism is not at all hard to pull off; you just need positive vibes.
4. 21, 22, and 23-year-olds, don’t try
This advice seems more suitable to wealthy recent graduates, perhaps.
5. Stop apologising at work
According to this user, apologising at work will make you seem more confident.
6. Getting hired on the spot might be dodgy
When your interviewer stops the interview, and offers you the job on the spot, something may be up. Despite your qualifications and talent, some companies/organisations just want someone to hire.
7. Be early on the first day of your new job
The early bird gets the worm. Give yourself time to scope out the place to familiarise yourself with it.
8. Ask this question at an interview
When the interviewer turns and asks this if you have any question, this is what you should ask, according to this TikToker:
