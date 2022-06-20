Jobs: Calling all black creatives, applications open for YouTube's Black Voices Fund Class of 2023

Do you see yourself as the next YouTube superstar? If so, here is a great opportunity as YouTube has opened applications for its Black Voices Fund, Class of 2023. Started in 2020, the fund aims to recognise and equip black creators, artists, songwriters, and producers with the resources, and support to enable them to thrive on the popular social media platform.

Story continues below Advertisement

Those who are lucky enough to be selected for the programme will receive funding that will be invested into the development of their channels. “They will also receive dedicated partner support and get the opportunity to participate in bespoke training, workshops and networking programme,” said YouTube. Since its inception, the initiative has welcomed over 300 grantees from Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and the United States.

They include musicians, beauty entrepreneurs, comedians, activists, poets, personal trainers, parents, photographers, gamers, and more. Zeph Masote, the YouTube Lead for Southern Africa says the continents’ creator community is filled with many talented, brilliant, passionate, and driven creatives. “We’re honoured to equip these talented creators and artists with additional resources to match their drive. At YouTube, we have always tried to facilitate the rise of diverse voices, all inclusive of gender and race.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Through the Black Voices Fund, in the past two years, we have been able to amplify the perspectives and experiences of these diverse creators,” says Masote. YouTube has committed over R1.5 billion to the YouTube Black Voices Fund. Alumni from the continent include reality star entertainer Lasizwe Dambuza, personal trainer and health and wellness advocate Mitchelle Adagala, musician Sho Madjozi and TV presenter, entrepreneur and actress Tomike Adeoye.

Story continues below Advertisement