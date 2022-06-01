Jobs, jobs, jobs: 20 positions open in the Western Cape that require only Matric

Johannesburg – With a large number of young people unemployed there are two factors that seem to exacerbate the problem – qualifications and experience. It is a well-known fact that not all young people who complete matric have the opportunity to further their education at the tertiary level.

Sure, interventions such as NSFAS grants go a long way in helping alleviate the burden on students and their families but not everyone will qualify for funding. So what becomes of the students who have completed Grade 12 but are unable to study further? Below are some job opportunities in the Western Cape that require only matric.

Photocopier Operator Salary: R124 434 per annum Centre: Cape Town Regional Office

Requirements Senior certificate/Grade 12 with relevant working experience. Registry. Knowledge of Operation of machinery and tools. Departments procurement processes and the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Knowledge of records/documents and invoice management. Operation of a heavy-duty photocopying machine. Competencies

Planning and organising skills. Communication (verbal and written) skills. Customer care and client orientation skills. Computer literacy. Liaison skills, interpersonal skills. Telephone etiquette. Operation of a heavy-duty photocopying machine. Safety conscious, hard-working, trustworthy, punctual and accurate. Duties The successful candidate will be responsible for the provision of management support services with regard to document requests of heavy-duty bulk photocopying and binding, shredding and laminating documents as requested. Ensure that all documents have been neatly bonded, stamped accordingly. Provide bulk shredding and messenger services. Perform any other administrative tasks as per instruction of the supervisor. Enquiries N Ntunja Tel No: (021) 402 2095

Download Z83 form here and forward to below address Cape Town Regional Office: The Regional Manager, Department of Public Works, Private Bag X9027, Cape Town, 8000. Or Hand Deliver on the Ground floor, Customs House, Lower Heerengracht Street, Cape Town. Register the application in the book. For Attention: Ms C Rossouw

Closing Date: June 3, 2022 Administration Clerk: (Bellville) Salary: R176 310 per annum (Level 05)

Centre: Department of Transport and Public Works, Western Cape Government Requirements Matric certificate (Grade 12) or anything equivalent to it. Drivers licence ( code 8 or higher) Competencies

A good understanding of administration and the requirements thereof. Duties Type letters as required by the Department of Public Works Man telephone lines and respond to emails on a daily basis. Assist HR when the need arises Maintain the department’s electronic database. Only online applications will be considered. Apply here

Administration Clerk: Admission (X17 POSTS) Salary: R176 310 per annum

Location: Various Institutions Closing date: 03/06/2022 Requirements

National senior certificate (Grade12) Experience Any experience in the health sector will be advantageous. Knowledge/Skills Computer literacy. Able to use Microsoft office. Excellent communication skills. Must be able to speak at least three languages that are spoken in South Africa. Duties

Ensure all policies and rules of the department are implemented at all times. New clients that will be coming to the hospital must be admitted by the employee, who must make sure that new files are opened and saved. Checking that daily data is captured in the right protocols and ensure that the data is secure. Enquiries Northern/Tygerberg Sub-structure: Mr A Patientia Tel No: (021) 815 8894 Klipfontein/Mitchell’s Plain Sub-structure: Ms N Sishuba Tel No: (021) 444 6197

Khayelitsha/Eastern Sub-structure: Mr N Ncobo Tel No: (021) 444 2802 Apply here

Administration Clerk: Human Resources and General Office Support Services (Bellville) Salary: R176 310 per annum (Level 05)

Centre: Department of Transport and Public Works, Western Cape Government Requirements Grade 12 (Matric) or equivalent. DUTIES

Type and send communication as requested Replenish office supplies Render clerical support Manage claims Enquiries Ms R Burgess at Tel No: (021) 959 7700 Apply here