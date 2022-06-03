Jobs, jobs, jobs: 200 unemployed youths trained to become chefs, cooks, baristas and table attendants

Two hundred unemployed youths, including those getting UIF grants, have been given the opportunity to enter the hospitality industry and become part of the country’s labour force. This is thanks to an initiative by the North West government. Statistics SA also delivered some good news recently regarding unemployment: It was down to 34.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 35.3 percent in the final quarter of 2021.

While things are moving in the right direction, the unemployment rate is still astronomical. The Rustenburg local municipality – in its effort to help eradicate unemployment – enrolled 200 young people from the area into different training projects within the hospitality sector. The participants were recruited through the Public Employment Service’s Employment Services of South Africa online system. The department will provide information on when next year’s applications open and we here at iol Careers will keep you posted.

The 200 youths will be trained to become assistant chefs, baristas, fast-food cooks, convenience-food cooks and table attendants. They will undergo theoretical training and practical work, making them ready to enter the workforce when completed. This training is an initiative of the Department of Employment and Labour’s titled the “Labour Activation Programme” (LAP). It is funded by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) with the purpose to upskill the unemployed youth and UIF beneficiaries to gain access into the labour market, and to establish their own businesses.

“This opportunity will allow participants to be integrated into the world of work and also be able to open their own businesses, thus reducing unemployment,” said deputy director of LAP, Jeffrey Zitha. “The aim of these trainings is to ensure that youth and work seekers are equipped with the necessary skills that are needed to close the skills gap and enable the unemployed youth, and UIF beneficiaries, to meet the requirements of the labour market,” Zitha said. The participants were recruited through the Public Employment Service’s Employment Services of South Africa online system. The department will provide information on when next year’s applications open.

