Jobs, jobs, jobs: 5 great paid internships you can apply for in KZN today

The beautiful province of KwaZulu Natal has many opportunities for graduates looking to kickstart their careers.
Here are five great internships to apply for in the province:
1. Marketing Management internship
Location: Durban
Requirements:
- You should have an N6 in Marketing Management.
- You must be a KZN resident to be considered.
- Your qualification must be from a TVET College.
Apply here: https://www.executiveplacements.com/Jobs/M/Marketing-Management-Intern-N6-850432-Job-Search-05-25-2022-04-23-37-AM.asp?source=indeed&utm_source=Indeed&utm_medium=cpc
2. Grants management internship
Organisation: African Health Research Institute
Location: KwaZulu Natal
Requirements:
- Bachelor of Accounting or related qualification.
- Previous experience working in a research environment will be an added advantage.
Apply here: https://ahri.mcidirecthire.com/External/Application?Ref=cdgfKP5YV94FLrRwn4aBiR9hesoNQ%2bazjZlijOfuFH3wEfqE5s9R1u%2baylpQvzvsrImAxGBF97HVYysIzsopRw%3d%3d
3. IT internships
Organisation: Majuba TVET College
Location: Newcastle
Stipend: R 4027.50 per month
Duration: 18 months
Requirements:
- National Diploma/Degree in IT qualification or in A+ and N+/ Technical Support NQF 4/ Systems Development NQF Level 5.
How to apply:
Complete a Z83 form, attach your CV (with three contactable references and contact details), certified qualifications, including academic transcripts, identity document and driver’s license.
Deliver the documents to the ‘CV’ box at:
Majuba TVET College Central Office (83 Allen Street, Newcastle).
Include this reference number on the outside of your envelope : ITINT052022
4. Tiger Brands Customer graduate internship
Location: Nationwide
Requirements:
- BCom Degree in Business or related fields.
Apply here:
https://hcxb.fa.em2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_1/job/3012/?location=South+Africa&locationId=300000000345565&locationLevel=country&mode=location
5. Sales internship
Company: Biocom Africa
Application deadline: June 30
Requirements:
- You must have your own vehicle.
- Qualification in sales will be an added advantage.
How to apply:
Contact Anzette Visserat [email protected] / 012 644 2795
