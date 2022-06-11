Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, June 11, 2022

Jobs, jobs, jobs: 5 great paid internships you can apply for in KZN today

Apply today! Picture: Nappy.co

Published 1h ago

The beautiful province of KwaZulu Natal has many opportunities for graduates looking to kickstart their careers.

Here are five great internships to apply for in the province:

1. Marketing Management internship

Location: Durban

Requirements:

  • You should have an N6 in Marketing Management.
  • You must be a KZN resident to be considered.
  • Your qualification must be from a TVET College.

Apply here: https://www.executiveplacements.com/Jobs/M/Marketing-Management-Intern-N6-850432-Job-Search-05-25-2022-04-23-37-AM.asp?source=indeed&utm_source=Indeed&utm_medium=cpc

2. Grants management internship

Organisation: African Health Research Institute

Location: KwaZulu Natal

Requirements:

  • Bachelor of Accounting or related qualification.
  • Previous experience working in a research environment will be an added advantage.

Apply here: https://ahri.mcidirecthire.com/External/Application?Ref=cdgfKP5YV94FLrRwn4aBiR9hesoNQ%2bazjZlijOfuFH3wEfqE5s9R1u%2baylpQvzvsrImAxGBF97HVYysIzsopRw%3d%3d

3. IT internships

Organisation: Majuba TVET College

Location: Newcastle

Stipend: R 4027.50 per month

Duration: 18 months

Requirements:

  • National Diploma/Degree in IT qualification or in A+ and N+/ Technical Support NQF 4/ Systems Development NQF Level 5.

How to apply:

Complete a Z83 form, attach your CV (with three contactable references and contact details), certified qualifications, including academic transcripts, identity document and driver’s license.

Deliver the documents to the ‘CV’ box at:

Majuba TVET College Central Office (83 Allen Street, Newcastle).

Include this reference number on the outside of your envelope : ITINT052022

4. Tiger Brands Customer graduate internship

Location: Nationwide

Requirements:

  • BCom Degree in Business or related fields.

Apply here:

Application deadline: June 30

Requirements:

  • You must have your own vehicle.
  • Qualification in sales will be an added advantage.

How to apply:

Contact Anzette Visserat [email protected] / 012 644 2795

IOL BUSINESS

