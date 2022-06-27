Jobs, jobs, jobs: 6 great paid internships you can apply for in KZN today

Durban - Everyone starts somewhere, and an internship is a great way to start when it comes to your career. Through an internship you can put the skills you learned in tertiary to use.
Surrounded by your supervisors, seniors, and colleagues, you will gain a ton of skills that will help you in the long run.
Logistics internships
Company: Mr Price Group
Location: Durban
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
Completed qualification in Shipping/ Import and Export / Freight forwarding/ International trade.
Apply here.
Procurement internship
Company: Fraser Alexander (Pty) Ltd
Location: Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal
Requirements:
BTech or degree in Supply Chain Management.
You must be medically fit.
You must be willing to do psychometric assessments.
Application deadline: June 28, 2022
Apply here.
Admin internship
Company: Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ)
Location: Richards Bay
Duration: 24 months
Requirements:
National Diploma in Office administration or Certificate in administration.
Application deadline: July 4, 2022
How to apply: Send your application to [email protected]
Metallurgy internship
Company: Fraser Alexander (Pty) Ltd
Location: Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal
Requirements:
BTech or degree in Metallurgy.
You must be medically fit.
You must be willing to do psychometric assessments.
Apply here.
SAPS traineeships
Location: All provinces
Remuneration: R4500
Requirements:
You must be between the ages of 18 to 30.
A Code 4 or above will be advantageous.
No previous convictions.
No visible tattoos.
Apply here.
Sales internship
Company: ACDC Dynamics SA
Location: Pinetown
Requirements:
Matric
Inbound sales experience.
Apply here.
