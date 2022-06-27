Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Jobs, jobs, jobs: 6 great paid internships you can apply for in KZN today

One of these internships could be perfect for you. Picture: File

Published 1h ago

Durban - Everyone starts somewhere, and an internship is a great way to start when it comes to your career. Through an internship you can put the skills you learned in tertiary to use.

Surrounded by your supervisors, seniors, and colleagues, you will gain a ton of skills that will help you in the long run.

Logistics internships

Company: Mr Price Group

Location: Durban

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

Completed qualification in Shipping/ Import and Export / Freight forwarding/ International trade.

Apply here.

Procurement internship

Company: Fraser Alexander (Pty) Ltd

Location: Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal

Requirements:

BTech or degree in Supply Chain Management.

You must be medically fit.

You must be willing to do psychometric assessments.

Application deadline: June 28, 2022

Apply here.

Admin internship

Company: Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ)

Location: Richards Bay

Duration: 24 months

Requirements:

National Diploma in Office administration or Certificate in administration.

Application deadline: July 4, 2022

How to apply: Send your application to [email protected]

Metallurgy internship

Company: Fraser Alexander (Pty) Ltd

Location: Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal

Requirements:

BTech or degree in Metallurgy.

You must be medically fit.

You must be willing to do psychometric assessments.

Apply here.

SAPS traineeships

Location: All provinces

Remuneration: R4500

Requirements:

You must be between the ages of 18 to 30.

A Code 4 or above will be advantageous.

No previous convictions.

No visible tattoos.

Apply here.

Sales internship

Company: ACDC Dynamics SA

Location: Pinetown

Requirements:

Matric

Inbound sales experience.

Apply here.

