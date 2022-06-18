Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Jobs, jobs, jobs: 7 paid internships to apply for in the Western Cape today

Internships are a great way to gain experience. Picture: File

Published 39m ago

We all look forward to a dream job and career but do not always know where to start applying.

So, if you are looking for internships in the Western Cape to get your dream career started, we have got your back. Here are seven great paid internships to apply for.

1. Writing internship

Organisation: Empanda

Location: Cape Town (or remote)

Stipend: R10 000 - R15 000 a month

Duration: 6 months

Requirements:

  • MS Word
  • Excellent PPT
  • High calibre Excel
  • Extreme ICT Literacy
  • Superb written English
  • Pedantic attention to detail

Apply here:

2. Human Resources internship

Company: Pepkor

Location: Cape Town

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

  • Diploma/Degree in Human Resource Management, Industrial Psychology or relevant qualification

Application deadline: June 30, 2022

Apply here:

3. IT internship

Company: Impactful Specialist Solutions

Location: Cape Town

Stipend: R15 000 a month

Requirements:

You need to have completed one of the below qualifications:

  • BSc Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Applied Maths
  • BTech IT
  • BCom Information Systems
  • IT Degree/Diploma
  • Bsc Infomation Technology

Apply here:

4. Sales internship

Company: Invigo8r Foundation

Location: Cape Town

Stipend: R8 000 a month

Requirements:

  • Marketing/ Sales or Finance related Bachelors Degree

Apply here:

5. Customer Support internship

Company: Peach Payments

Location: Cape Town (Temporarily remote)

Requirements:

  • Relevant qualifications

Apply here:

6. Cloud Support internship

Company: Amazon Dev Centre South Africa

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

  • Currently in your final year of studies in computer science, computer engineering, information technology, or related fields.
  • Experience, with at least one functional scripting language (e.g., Perl, Python, Ruby, shell scripting)
  • Knowledge of system, network, and OS.

Apply here:

7. Student Advancement internships

Organisation: The Knowledge Foundation

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

  • Matric, with B or A-aggregate in English.
  • First-time jobseeker and currently unemployed (has not had a permanent job before).
  • Excellent time management by working on multiple tasks, shifting priorities as necessary, and organising tasks and materials to meet pressing deadlines.

Apply here:

IOL BUSINESS

