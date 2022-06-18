Jobs, jobs, jobs: 7 paid internships to apply for in the Western Cape today

We all look forward to a dream job and career but do not always know where to start applying.
So, if you are looking for internships in the Western Cape to get your dream career started, we have got your back. Here are seven great paid internships to apply for.
1. Writing internship
Organisation: Empanda
Location: Cape Town (or remote)
Stipend: R10 000 - R15 000 a month
Duration: 6 months
Requirements:
- MS Word
- Excellent PPT
- High calibre Excel
- Extreme ICT Literacy
- Superb written English
- Pedantic attention to detail
Apply here:
2. Human Resources internship
Company: Pepkor
Location: Cape Town
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
- Diploma/Degree in Human Resource Management, Industrial Psychology or relevant qualification
Application deadline: June 30, 2022
Apply here:
3. IT internship
Company: Impactful Specialist Solutions
Location: Cape Town
Stipend: R15 000 a month
Requirements:
You need to have completed one of the below qualifications:
- BSc Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Applied Maths
- BTech IT
- BCom Information Systems
- IT Degree/Diploma
- Bsc Infomation Technology
Apply here:
4. Sales internship
Company: Invigo8r Foundation
Location: Cape Town
Stipend: R8 000 a month
Requirements:
- Marketing/ Sales or Finance related Bachelors Degree
Apply here:
5. Customer Support internship
Company: Peach Payments
Location: Cape Town (Temporarily remote)
Requirements:
- Relevant qualifications
Apply here:
6. Cloud Support internship
Company: Amazon Dev Centre South Africa
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
- Currently in your final year of studies in computer science, computer engineering, information technology, or related fields.
- Experience, with at least one functional scripting language (e.g., Perl, Python, Ruby, shell scripting)
- Knowledge of system, network, and OS.
Apply here:
7. Student Advancement internships
Organisation: The Knowledge Foundation
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
- Matric, with B or A-aggregate in English.
- First-time jobseeker and currently unemployed (has not had a permanent job before).
- Excellent time management by working on multiple tasks, shifting priorities as necessary, and organising tasks and materials to meet pressing deadlines.
Apply here:
IOL BUSINESS