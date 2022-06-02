Jobs, jobs, jobs: Applications now open for the IQBusiness graduate programme

Successful applicants will get the chance to be immersed in vibrant and challenging career development opportunities.

Management and technology consultancy company IQbusiness is inviting recent graduates to apply for the YES4Youth Presidential Initiative.

The initiative will last for 12 months, with IQbusiness seeking graduates from traditional and non-traditional business-degree backgrounds.

The chief executive of IQBusiness, Adam Craker, says for the past nine years, they have welcomed, mentored, and learned from hundreds of talented young graduates.

“No South African is immune to the effects of our staggering youth unemployment crisis, and we are determined to offer fulfilling work experiences, senior mentoring and catalytic personal growth to as many young people as possible. It’s the only way that our country will start to inclusively grow again,” says Craker.