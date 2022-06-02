Jobs, jobs, jobs: Applications now open for the IQBusiness graduate programme

Management and technology consultancy company IQbusiness is inviting recent graduates to apply for the YES4Youth Presidential Initiative.
Successful applicants will get the chance to be immersed in vibrant and challenging career development opportunities.
The initiative will last for 12 months, with IQbusiness seeking graduates from traditional and non-traditional business-degree backgrounds.
The chief executive of IQBusiness, Adam Craker, says for the past nine years, they have welcomed, mentored, and learned from hundreds of talented young graduates.
“No South African is immune to the effects of our staggering youth unemployment crisis, and we are determined to offer fulfilling work experiences, senior mentoring and catalytic personal growth to as many young people as possible. It’s the only way that our country will start to inclusively grow again,” says Craker.
According to the organisation, the graduate programme offers in-depth and immediate practical experience across the business, in public and private sector client-facing work.
It also includes extensive formal training and exceptional professional networking opportunities every day.
Human Capital executive at the company, Asha Mungaldave, says 95 percent of the graduates have been offered permanent contracts.
“This is a true testament to our commitment to delivering meaningful work experiences that build a solid foundation for a sustainable professional career, both at IQbusiness and in our wider business, government, and civil society world,” said Mungaldave.
The experience graduates will receive during their training will open many professional and entrepreneurial opportunities across the economy.
Applications close on August 31. You can apply here
IOL BUSINESS