Jobs, jobs, jobs: G-Star Raw is looking for Mzansi tailors to join their global programme

Dutch designer clothing brand, G-Star Raw, is launching a pilot of their Certified Tailors programme in South Africa. The company is recruiting tailors in Joburg, Durban and Cape Town. Those selected will have the opportunity to take part in the G-Star denim training at the global headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Last year, G-Star Raw successfully launched a pilot of their Certified Tailors programme across the Netherlands and this year they decided to give South Africa a chance. “They will be taught all about the fabric, turning them into G-Star denim experts and giving them a real insight into the product, ready to provide free jeans repairs to customers,” said the company. The participants will learn everything about raw denim including stitching techniques, 3D design, fits, and fabrics.

This initiative aims to empower local entrepreneurs while expanding the life-cycle of denim to help reduce the ever-growing fashion footprint. It will officially kickstart in July, with entries closing on June 9. Those lucky enough to be selected will be contacted on June 13. Requirements:

You must be located in Cape Town, Joburg, or Durban.

You are required to have a shop or studio where customers can bring in their products for repair.

You must be a denim enthusiast with an interest in sustainability and up-cycling.

You must be a talented tailor with the sewing skills to match. How to apply: Send your portfolio with a short presentation of yourself to: [email protected] IOL BUSINESS