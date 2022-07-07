Jobs, jobs, jobs: Great paid internships to apply for in Gauteng today

The beautiful province that is Gauteng has plenty of opportunities for you to start your career.
These paid internships will provide you with a chance to hit the ground running in learning more about your field through work.
You will get great advice on how to advance your career, and sharpen your skills on the way to the top.
Here are great paid internships in the Gauteng to apply for today:
Mechanical engineering internship
Location: Centurion
Salary: R120 000 a year
Requirements:
National diploma/BTech/Bachelor of engineering in mechanical engineering.
An average of 70 percent or more.
Fluent in Afrikaans and English.
Apply here
Speciality gas analyst internship (x2)
Company: Air Liquide
Location: Alrode
Requirements:
Degree or Diploma Analytical Chemistry.
Candidate requires P1 and P2 to obtain qualification.
Knowledge of lab instrumentation.
Ability to perform calculations related to the lab.
Apply here
IT internship
Company: Fair Price
Location: Johannesburg
Stipend: R4 500 a month
Requirements:
HET/TVET IT diploma qualification.
Code 8 driver’s license.
Apply here
Finance internship
Company: SoluGrowth
Location: Gauteng
Requirements:
N6 certificate in finance.
Minimum of 0 to 1 year of working experience.
Sound knowledge of financial management.
Apply here
HR administration internship
Company: Discovery Health
Location: Sandton
Requirements:
Qualification in Human Resources/Industrial Psychology
One year’s multi-skilled recruitment experience in a large corporation.
Proficient on the SmartPeople (Success Factor) System.
Apply here
Market access internship
Location: Gauteng
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
Completed degree within the medical field.
One to two years of experience working within the pharmaceutical industry.
Apply here
Developer internship
Location: Johannesburg
Requirements:
Completed three year diploma or degree with computer science as a major.
Apply here
IOL Business