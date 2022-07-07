Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Jobs, jobs, jobs: Great paid internships to apply for in Gauteng today

Time to make your dreams come true. Picture: File

Published 4m ago

Share

The beautiful province that is Gauteng has plenty of opportunities for you to start your career.

These paid internships will provide you with a chance to hit the ground running in learning more about your field through work.

You will get great advice on how to advance your career, and sharpen your skills on the way to the top.

Here are great paid internships in the Gauteng to apply for today:

Mechanical engineering internship

Location: Centurion

Salary: R120 000 a year

Requirements:

National diploma/BTech/Bachelor of engineering in mechanical engineering.

An average of 70 percent or more.

Fluent in Afrikaans and English.

Apply here

Speciality gas analyst internship (x2)

Company: Air Liquide

Location: Alrode

Requirements:

Degree or Diploma Analytical Chemistry.

Candidate requires P1 and P2 to obtain qualification.

Knowledge of lab instrumentation.

Ability to perform calculations related to the lab.

Apply here

IT internship

Company: Fair Price

Location: Johannesburg

Stipend: R4 500 a month

Requirements:

HET/TVET IT diploma qualification.

Code 8 driver’s license.

Apply here

Finance internship

Company: SoluGrowth

Location: Gauteng

Requirements:

N6 certificate in finance.

Minimum of 0 to 1 year of working experience.

Sound knowledge of financial management.

Apply here

HR administration internship

Company: Discovery Health

Location: Sandton

Requirements:

Qualification in Human Resources/Industrial Psychology

One year’s multi-skilled recruitment experience in a large corporation.

Proficient on the SmartPeople (Success Factor) System.

Apply here

Market access internship

Location: Gauteng

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

Completed degree within the medical field.

One to two years of experience working within the pharmaceutical industry.

Apply here

Developer internship

Location: Johannesburg

Requirements:

Completed three year diploma or degree with computer science as a major.

Apply here

IOL Business

