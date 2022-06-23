Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, June 23, 2022

Jobs, jobs, jobs: Great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

Time to make your dreams come true. Picture: File

Published 16m ago

The beautiful province that is the Western Cape has plenty of opportunities for you to start your career.These paid internships will provide you with a chance to hit the ground running in learning more about your field through work.You will get great advice on how to advance your career, and sharpen your skills on the way to the top.

Here are great paid internships in the Western Cape to apply for today:

Climate fund managers internships (x2)

Location: Claremont

Development and Construction internship

Requirements:

You must be a student in mechanical, electrical, civil engineering or a related field, with a desire to be involved in the renewable energy, water, and/or waste sectors.

Previous experience in the study of renewable energy or public infrastructure, and having worked in an international context, will be an added advantage.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Communications.

Knowledge of InDesign or a similar design package is essential.

Proactive, and independent with an ability to use your initiative.

Apply here: https://climatefundmanagers.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=74&source=aWQ9NDY%3D

Logistics internship

Company: Zilch

Location: Cape Town

Description:

  • Evaluating, implementing and monitoring distribution strategies, processes and plans.
  • Ensuring cost-efficient and customer-centric last-mile solutions.
  • Negotiating contracts with couriers and trucking companies to meet quality, cost, and delivery requirements.

Apply here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/logistics-intern-at-zilch-3137570046/?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic&originalSubdomain=za

Finance internship

Company: Clicks Group

Location: Cape Town

Duration: 18 months

Requirements:

Relevant finance qualification from a recognised FET.

Creative writing internship

Company: ZaPOP

Location: Durbanville

Requirements:

You must be an English and Afrikaans language maestro who loves bringing your words to life.

Have creativity to sell a concept with your words, and have the energy and ambition to go above and beyond.

Apply here: http://www.zapop.com/careers/

BMC internship

Company: Nexio

Location: Bellville

Requirements:

Experience in a structured methodologies of incident, problem, capacity and availability management.

Experience with EIT software applications.

Application deadline: July 20, 2022

Location: Cape Town

Focus of the programme:

• Law and justice

• Public policy

• Political analysis

• Political campaigns and elections

• Legislative research

• Community outreach and political awareness

• Political advocacy

IOL BUSINESS

