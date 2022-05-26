Jobs, jobs, jobs: Job-seekers in Cape Town encouraged to register at the EPWP Showcase

Durban – The EPWP is a national government initiative that is aimed at giving unemployed South Africans the opportunity, through temporary jobs, to earn an income and to acquire skills that could make them more employable. This year’s EPWP Showcase Week began on Monday, May 23, and will end on Friday, May 27. It runs from 9.30am until 3pm daily.

Alderman Grant Twigg, the Mayco member for urban waste management in Cape Town, says various communities are experiencing unemployment and poverty, with the City making every effort to help respond to these challenges. Twenty-four entrepreneurs featured by the EPWP will also display their goods as part of the Entrepreneurship Trainee Programme. The city reports that it has created more than 34 306 work opportunities in the last financial year, with jobs created through both direct and indirect employment methods.

“The EPWP is extremely empowering. Not only does it give candidates an opportunity to gain work experience, but also allows candidates to gain skills through our accredited skills programme that can assist in finding employment going forward. “I also want to take this opportunity to encourage job-seekers to register or update their details at the sub-council offices nearest to their homes if they are not able to attend the showcase,” said Twigg. How to register:

