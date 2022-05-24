Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Jobs, jobs, jobs: Seven great paid internships in Gauteng you can apply for today

These internships can help you start your career with a bang. Picture: File

These internships can help you start your career with a bang. Picture: File

Published 58m ago

Share

Durban - Gauteng is a great region to kickstart your career with an internship. With some of the country's biggest companies, the province offers a lot of opportunities.

Here are seven internships to apply for in Gauteng:

Story continues below Advertisement

1. City of Joburg Transport internship

Location: Johannesburg

Duration: 18 months

More on this

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or equivalent SAQA registered qualification.

Application deadline: June 2, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

Apply here.

2. Business Analysis internship

Company: FTI Consulting, INC

Story continues below Advertisement

Location: Johannesburg

Requirements:

Undergraduate degree in Business, Computer Science, Economics, Engineering, Finance, Management, Strategy, Analytics or a related field.

Story continues below Advertisement

Apply here.

3. Education internship

Organisation: Mitra Academy

Location: Johannesburg

Stipend: R50 an hour

Requirements:

Currently enrolled in a tertiary institution.

Willingness to try new teaching methods and to receive criticism from Academic Team.

Comfortable in a start-up setting, where systems and procedures are in flux.

Apply here.

4. Digital communication internship

Organisation: Medecins Sans Frontieres SA

Location: Johannesburg

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

Qualification in Communications, Marketing, Public Relations, or similar field.

Good working knowledge of social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Experience in managing social media accounts and interest in developing online communication and marketing tactics.

Application deadline: May 26, 2022

Apply here.

5. Internal Auditing internships (x2)

Company: Mintek

Location: Randburg

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or Honour’s degree in internal Auditing.

Application deadline: May 31, 2022

Apply here.

6. HR internship

Company: The Building Company

Location: Honeydew

Requirements:

Graduates must have qualified in the past 12 to 24 months with a Degree or B.Tech in the Human Resources field.

Apply here.

7. System Support internship

Company: Syntell Pty Ltd

Location: Centurion

Stipend: R6 000 to R7 500 a month

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

National Diploma in Information Technology/ information systems or related qualification.

A minimum of one to two years’ experience in system support.

Apply here.

IOL Business

Related Topics:

labourlabour marketemploymentInstagramCareersJobsInternshipsTechnologyHigher EducationTwitter

Share

Recent stories by:

Xolile Mtembu