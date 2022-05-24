Jobs, jobs, jobs: Seven great paid internships in Gauteng you can apply for today

Durban - Gauteng is a great region to kickstart your career with an internship. With some of the country's biggest companies, the province offers a lot of opportunities.
Here are seven internships to apply for in Gauteng:
1. City of Joburg Transport internship
Location: Johannesburg
Duration: 18 months
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in Finance or equivalent SAQA registered qualification.
Application deadline: June 2, 2022.
Apply here.
2. Business Analysis internship
Company: FTI Consulting, INC
Location: Johannesburg
Requirements:
Undergraduate degree in Business, Computer Science, Economics, Engineering, Finance, Management, Strategy, Analytics or a related field.
Apply here.
3. Education internship
Organisation: Mitra Academy
Location: Johannesburg
Stipend: R50 an hour
Requirements:
Currently enrolled in a tertiary institution.
Willingness to try new teaching methods and to receive criticism from Academic Team.
Comfortable in a start-up setting, where systems and procedures are in flux.
Apply here.
4. Digital communication internship
Organisation: Medecins Sans Frontieres SA
Location: Johannesburg
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
Qualification in Communications, Marketing, Public Relations, or similar field.
Good working knowledge of social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Experience in managing social media accounts and interest in developing online communication and marketing tactics.
Application deadline: May 26, 2022
Apply here.
5. Internal Auditing internships (x2)
Company: Mintek
Location: Randburg
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
Bachelor’s or Honour’s degree in internal Auditing.
Application deadline: May 31, 2022
Apply here.
6. HR internship
Company: The Building Company
Location: Honeydew
Requirements:
Graduates must have qualified in the past 12 to 24 months with a Degree or B.Tech in the Human Resources field.
Apply here.
7. System Support internship
Company: Syntell Pty Ltd
Location: Centurion
Stipend: R6 000 to R7 500 a month
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
National Diploma in Information Technology/ information systems or related qualification.
A minimum of one to two years’ experience in system support.
Apply here.
