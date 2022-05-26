Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Jobs, jobs, jobs: seven great paid internships to apply for in the Eastern Cape Today

Apply today. Picture: Pixabay

Apply today. Picture: Pixabay

Published 42m ago

Share

Durban - An internship provides a valuable opportunity to put to use what you learnt whilst studying. Here are seven great internships to apply for in the Eastern Cape today

1. Digital Media internship

Story continues below Advertisement

Company: Coega Special Economic Zone

Location: Gqeberha

Duration: 18 months

More on this

Requirements:

BTech in IT National Diploma in Graphic Design.

Web experience.

Story continues below Advertisement

Application deadline: June 3, 2022

How to apply:

Send your CV, academic record, and ID copy to [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement

2. IT internship

Location: Gqeberha

Requirements:

Story continues below Advertisement

Qualification in IT.

Apply here.

3. Geographical Information System internship

Organisation: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

Duration: 24 months

Stipend: R6 083.70 a month

Requirements:

Qualification in Geographical Information System (GIS) / Geomatics/ Geoinformatics

Application deadline: June 3, 2022

Apply here.

4. Truworths Sample Cutter internship

Location: East London

Requirements:

Two or more years’ of experience, attention to detail, and good communication skills.

Apply here.

5. Porter internship

Organisation: Life Healthcare

Location: East London

Requirements:

Grade 12

Ethical behaviour, problem-solving, and analysis,and judgement.

Apply here.

6. FMCG internship

Company: Spar

Requirements:

Must have completed one of the following qualifications:

HR – Industrial Psychology or Labour ( Employee Relations)

Distribution Logistics – Industrial Engineering or Supply Chain Management

Marketing – Marketing or Purchasing Management

Finance – Accounting

IT – Information Systems

Retail Ops – Project Design or Draughtsman or Architecture

Build It – Supply Chain Management

Apply here.

7. Operations administrator internship

Company: Small Enterprise Development Agency

Location: East London

Requirements:

Three year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in Business Management/Business Administration.

Apply here.

IOL Business

Related Topics:

labourlabour marketCareersJobsInternships

Share

Recent stories by:

Xolile Mtembu