Jobs, jobs, jobs: seven great paid internships to apply for in the Eastern Cape Today

Durban - An internship provides a valuable opportunity to put to use what you learnt whilst studying. Here are seven great internships to apply for in the Eastern Cape today
1. Digital Media internship
Company: Coega Special Economic Zone
Location: Gqeberha
Duration: 18 months
Requirements:
BTech in IT National Diploma in Graphic Design.
Web experience.
Application deadline: June 3, 2022
How to apply:
Send your CV, academic record, and ID copy to [email protected]
2. IT internship
Location: Gqeberha
Requirements:
Qualification in IT.
Apply here.
3. Geographical Information System internship
Organisation: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment
Duration: 24 months
Stipend: R6 083.70 a month
Requirements:
Qualification in Geographical Information System (GIS) / Geomatics/ Geoinformatics
Application deadline: June 3, 2022
Apply here.
4. Truworths Sample Cutter internship
Location: East London
Requirements:
Two or more years’ of experience, attention to detail, and good communication skills.
Apply here.
5. Porter internship
Organisation: Life Healthcare
Location: East London
Requirements:
Grade 12
Ethical behaviour, problem-solving, and analysis,and judgement.
Apply here.
6. FMCG internship
Company: Spar
Requirements:
Must have completed one of the following qualifications:
HR – Industrial Psychology or Labour ( Employee Relations)
Distribution Logistics – Industrial Engineering or Supply Chain Management
Marketing – Marketing or Purchasing Management
Finance – Accounting
IT – Information Systems
Retail Ops – Project Design or Draughtsman or Architecture
Build It – Supply Chain Management
Apply here.
7. Operations administrator internship
Company: Small Enterprise Development Agency
Location: East London
Requirements:
Three year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in Business Management/Business Administration.
Apply here.
IOL Business