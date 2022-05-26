Jobs, jobs, jobs: seven great paid internships to apply for in the Eastern Cape Today

Durban - An internship provides a valuable opportunity to put to use what you learnt whilst studying. Here are seven great internships to apply for in the Eastern Cape today 1. Digital Media internship

Company: Coega Special Economic Zone Location: Gqeberha Duration: 18 months

Requirements: BTech in IT National Diploma in Graphic Design. Web experience.

Application deadline: June 3, 2022 How to apply: Send your CV, academic record, and ID copy to [email protected]

2. IT internship Location: Gqeberha Requirements:

Qualification in IT. Apply here. 3. Geographical Information System internship

Organisation: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Duration: 24 months Stipend: R6 083.70 a month

Requirements: Qualification in Geographical Information System (GIS) / Geomatics/ Geoinformatics Application deadline: June 3, 2022

Apply here. 4. Truworths Sample Cutter internship Location: East London

Requirements: Two or more years’ of experience, attention to detail, and good communication skills. Apply here.

5. Porter internship Organisation: Life Healthcare Location: East London

Requirements: Grade 12 Ethical behaviour, problem-solving, and analysis,and judgement.

Apply here. 6. FMCG internship Company: Spar

Requirements: Must have completed one of the following qualifications: HR – Industrial Psychology or Labour ( Employee Relations)

Distribution Logistics – Industrial Engineering or Supply Chain Management Marketing – Marketing or Purchasing Management Finance – Accounting

IT – Information Systems Retail Ops – Project Design or Draughtsman or Architecture Build It – Supply Chain Management

Apply here. 7. Operations administrator internship Company: Small Enterprise Development Agency

Location: East London Requirements: Three year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in Business Management/Business Administration.