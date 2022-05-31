Jobs, jobs, jobs: Social media activity checked when you apply – recruitment expert

If you have wild social media antics, you may have reason to be worried when it comes to applying for jobs, according to VGP Recruitment’s consultant, Tamara Wolpert. With social media at the heart of Gen Z and Millennial's social lives, what is appropriate or not?

“Make sure that the pictures you’re posting on social media are not those of you partying all night long, falling over with drinks, or half naked. It will not give a good impression. So, just be mindful of what you post,” Wolpert said. The recruitment expert says what you put out on the internet will be there forever, and will not go away; even if they are things you said when you were young, they can still be brought to the surface. Here are Wolpert’s three tips for job seekers:

Build contacts “When you’re looking for a job, sometimes its not what you know, it’s who you know, reach out to contacts or people in the market who can possibly assist you.” Thoroughly read the job description

A lot of people look at the title of a job, and jump to applying but don't read the role’s description. “It is important to read and determine whether your skills, and experience are relevant. Be cautious, and only apply to roles that are relevant to you,” Wolpert said. Your skills should match what you’re applying for.

