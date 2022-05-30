Jobs, jobs, jobs: start-up aims to create more than 300 jobs in the next two years

Durban – Canada-based tech start-up, CostCertified, aims to create more than 300 jobs for locals in the next two years. The residential construction estimating software company will open its headquarters on June 3 in Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

The founder and chief executive of CostCertified, Michael Bignold, says the organisation has already employed 30 people. “We’re excited to bring a full range of job opportunities to Cape Town. Our hiring team is on the lookout for ambitious candidates who show resilience, agility, and a competitive entrepreneurial spirit, to join our high-performance team,” said Bignold. Bignold says they elected the Mother City as a base because he lived in Cape Town 10 years ago and fell in love with it.

He added that the region has an untapped skill pool with a relatively lower hiring cost. “The first cohort we’re starting with are entry-level positions. We’ll hire, train, and promote them from within.” There is significant room for growth and skills development because the country is one of the world’s fastest-growing technology sectors, says Bignold.

Story continues below Advertisement

The company says it wants to hire people who are very driven, who can form interpersonal connections with others quickly, which is important in sales and building trust with customers. People who have experience in the service industry but have no formal tertiary qualifications are encouraged to apply. Bignold says CostCertified boasts a competitive culture, with close bonds forming sure to form between colleagues.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It's the kind of pace where you ring a bell when you make a sale; it's loud, with everyone being shoulder-to-shoulder. But it's also a fun, youthful culture because we hire a lot of young people who move up pretty fast.” You can apply here. IOL Business