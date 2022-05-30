Jobs, jobs, jobs: TechTok, the black women who have carved a niche showcasing their careers

Durban - These relatively young professionals on TechTok give advice to those who aspire to go into the field. This includes how they landed their jobs, tips for applications, and how to find opportunities.
They also make ‘a day in my life’ type videos showing their daily routines, work schedules, and their places of employment.
Evident in this content is a disparity between tech and other fields. Tech is known for its incredible work perks, such as free meals, hybrid work models, and relaxed attire, so TechTok makes these jobs look highly appealing.
These black women give a glimpse into what it is like to be female in this in-demand field and inspires others to join.
Here are five such creators to follow:
1. jasthecreative_
This content creator works as a video content project manager at Microsoft and gives tips on how to break into the field, even if you don’t have experience in tech.
@jasthecreative_ True story #blackwomenintech #blackwomeninstem #womeninstem #techtok #careeradvice #linkedin ♬ I did it myself - Keltie
2. daijbydesign
A UX designer, she gives tips on everything in this career, from interviews, bootcamps, to how you can make your application stand out.
@daijbydesign That time I interviewed for a job that needed 7yrs of experience while still in bootcamp 🤪 #blackwomenintech #uxdesign #techjobs #breakintotech ♬ original sound - Daij By Design
3. mandahjay
This DevOps engineer shares what it is like to work in this rarely understood field.
@mandahjay Never go back into the office!! #CloseYourRings #blackwomenintech #wfh #techtok #ArbysDiabloDare ♬ TO THE MOON - Jnr Choi & Sam Tompkins
4. sevyn_jay
A recruiter, she offers insight into what companies look for in this field.
@sevyn_jay Reply to @bossladyd_11 YouTube University and LinkedIn Learning are your friends 😂👩🏽💻#techrecruiting #blackwomenintech #blackwomeninluxury #fyp #careertiktok ♬ Monkeyshine-JP - Lt FitzGibbons Men
5. itsthatlady.dev
This creator is a Software engineer, who gives advice on all things tech.
@itsthatlady.dev #answer to @Crys Crain this includes a linux guide as well! 💖 #blackgirlintech #careerchange #cloudcomputing #devtok ♬ original sound - Kedasha | Software Engineer
IOL Business