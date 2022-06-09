Jobs, jobs, jobs: The 5 highest paying jobs in Humanities

The humanities field - the study and research of the social sciences, arts, human and community development, education, and more - are often overlooked and underestimated. However, the humanities are integral to our understanding of the values that shape our society, cultures, and informs us of our history.

Story continues below Advertisement

And, contrary to popular belief, some specific careers in these fields pay very well. Here are the five best paying careers in the humanities according to Payscale.com:

Business development manager These professionals help organisations grow financially, review market trends, and propose business ideas that can generate profit. They work closely with business executives, along with sales and marketing professionals.

Story continues below Advertisement

The average salary for a business development manager is R425 046 per year, with R838 000 as the highest estimate. Economist An economist studies and evaluates economic trends and issues. They also analyse data from the production and distribution of resources, goods, and services.

Story continues below Advertisement

On average, an economist earns R322 308, with the highest being R644 000. Political scientist A political scientist analyses every facet of political behaviour, including the development, operations, and interrelationships of political institutions.

Story continues below Advertisement

This professional then uses this to formulate and develop political theory. The average salary for a political scientist is R327 785, with R900 000 the highest. Lawyer

A lawyer provides legal advice and counsel to clients. They are responsible for researching, gathering information or evidence in court cases and defending their clients in cases. The average salary for an attorney/lawyer is R238 660 with a high of R622 000. Construction project manager