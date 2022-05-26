Jobs, jobs, jobs: The most in demand and employable skills in SA right now

"Following the highly elevated levels of recruitment activity during the first quarter of the year, the number of advertised vacancies dropped slightly in April.

Durban - The Employment Insight Report for April, produced by the employment website CareerJunction, showed some interesting hiring trends.

"However, recruitment activity over the past 13 months still reflects a strong hiring trend, increasing by 32 percent between April 2021 and April 2022," said CareerJunction.

According to the report, Finance, Business and Management, as well as Admin, Ofﬁce and Support, have seen the biggest increase in hiring activity.

Business and Management (Middle/ Senior department management, Staff Recruitment/ Selection, along with Team Leaders and supervisors) saw an increase of 11 percent.