Jobs, jobs, jobs: Volunteering can make up for lack of work experience

When you're looking for a job, recruiters, career coaches, and even professionals always preach that your work experience is crucial. But what if you are just at the beginning of your career and have not been employed before?

Story continues below Advertisement

One solution to this is doing some volunteering. This type of work is a great way to gain essential workplace skills. Volunteering platform forgood.co.za says this can help you gain work experience and set yourself apart from other applicants. Romy Heldsinger, chief executive of the initiative, says: “You’ll be working alongside industry professionals and building social capital that can help you stand out to potential employers.

“For matriculants and graduates who are just entering the workforce, it’s also a chance to try out different roles, before committing to a career path.” However, if you have already set your sights on a particular career, you can go ahead and seek the relevant opportunity. According to Heldsinger, most young people are aware of their talents and strengths – be that coding, design, writing, or top marks in accounting, but they have yet to find opportunities to demonstrate them.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here are her top tips to boost your CV with volunteering experience: Volunteer with intention.

Look for opportunities that present a learning and growing curve, in line with your career interests and passions.

Volunteering in your chosen career path also gives you the platform to widen your network by connecting with professionals in that particular industry, who may present employment opportunities further down the line. Find something that is meaningful for both you and the cause You are much more of an asset to an organisation if you volunteer for a role that you find engaging and enjoyable. This could include reception work, tutoring, proposal writing, language translation, design work, social media, marketing, fundraising, administration, or data capturing – the possibilities are endless.

Story continues below Advertisement

Feature your activities on your LinkedIn profile The site reports that 41% of employers consider volunteer work to be as important as paid work. It also makes you a more interesting and diverse candidate. IOL BUSINESS