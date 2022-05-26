Jobs, jobs, jobs: Why you should have being a mother in your CV

It is often said that motherhood is one of the most difficult experience any woman go through due to the amount of ups and downs they experience while being pregnant and after give birth. Employees are often trained or given training in a specific set of skills that they can use to ensure success at their job.

Story continues below Advertisement

Women can take the skills that they have learnt or picked up after becoming a mother combined with the skills that they received while on the job to achieve success. Here are four motherhood skills that are useful when on the job: 1. Juggling tasks.

Being a woman and a mother demands that interchanging of different caps for different situations. This ability to multi-task and juggle tasks and responsibilities at the drop of a hat is important for employees when dealing with multiple tasks in the day. Honing in on this skills will allow employees to adapt quickly to changes within a company and handle any sudden changes with clients. 2. The ability to care. Mothers are considered to be the most caring people in a room. Using the ability to care for others and empathy will put them in good stead with other employees. Taking the time to really listen and try to understand your employees, as well as your employer, will allow for positive communication and a good work environment.

Story continues below Advertisement

3. A gut feeling. Having a gut feeling or gut instinct can be a helpful skill when a job involves doing multiple tasks in a day. Using their instincts, employees can make careful decisions about handling their tasks, which task needs to be tackled first and how they go about their day. 4. Don’t sweat the small stuff.

Story continues below Advertisement