Jobs: SA youths who are redefining careers on TikTok

Gen Z and millennials have paved the way for themselves on TikTok. This generation has broken the mould and created new, innovative careers that were not here just a little over a decade ago. Through talent, dedication and often sheer luck, they have become South Africa's rising stars. With an unemployment rate of 34.5 percent, the platform may be able to create opportunities for young people interested in becoming digital content creators.

It can also be a doorway for them to access other avenues or employment. Saul Moross, the content and media partnerships lead for TikTok in Africa, says that the country's youth have an innate determination to want to move forward and bring about change in many different areas of society. “As a global platform, we are always looking for initiatives to empower this determination and help content creators to capitalise on the burgeoning digital economy by optimising their talents and creativity.

“We look forward to seeing the next generation of digitally-savvy youth take over the business world,” says Moross. Here are some of Mzansi's TikTok users who are doing remarkable work:

1. Chad Jones Chad Jones Jones, 24, began by making and choreographing Amapiano dance videos with his family and later joined a local dance TV show, Dance Yodumo. He gained popularity through this and has since committed to content creation full time after quitting his traditional nine-to-five job in the tech space.

2. Khanyisa Jaceni Khanyisa Jaceni Jaceni, 27, made her name in the music industry by collaborating with the SA music industry’s heavyweights. An artist and MC, she has shared her musical talents and journey on TikTok during the pandemic and has continued to use the platform to showcase her abilities.

3. Mpho_Pink Mpho_Pink She is a holistic lifestyle content creator with a focus on beauty. Mpho_Pink, 26, has been using the platform to market her braiding business, which has been extremely successful in obtaining new clientele. She has also used the platform to share various hair tutorials with her fan base.

4. Kayla Kim Kayla Kim A fashion-forward content creator and business owner of the ‘My Hunays’ fashion brand, Kim, 29, has always had an innate passion for fashion and has conceptualised her collection by interacting with others. She uses TikTok to collaborate with other creators and market her business. She made her TikTok debut in March of 2021. Her first video was a vlog about changing the color of her braces bands.