Jobs: Side Hustle Wednesday: Some creative ways to make money even when the lights go out

Load shedding has become endemic to South Africa. Despite weeks or even months of reprieve, it always comes back to haunt us. Here are great ways to use this nightmare to make some extra money:

Sell portable thermoelectric cooler boxes This nifty gadget can save your food from spoiling due to load shedding or prolonged power outages. Thermoelectric cooling systems depend on electricity for cooling. So, these can be charged from a car but do not consume large amounts of power. Sell load shedding bulbs

These backup bulbs work like regular LED lights when there is electricity. When load shedding strikes, the bulb will automatically pull power from its built-in battery. The battery will automatically recharge when the electricity comes back. These can be great for those who forget to manually recharge the batteries of their LED lights. Demand for such items will always be high in the country. You can make a lot of money with this side hustle if you know who to sell to.

Install rooftop solar panels South Africa gets loads of sun almost all year round. Having a renewable source of power is great, not only to cope with load shedding, but also because it is clean energy. For this side hustle you will need to learn how to actually install the panels, so you need patience, and time.

Sell solar power banks Again, the power of solar energy cannot be overstated. Electricity is not only expensive but pricey as well. With this side hustle, you’ll be providing a solution to two problems. Mobile devices are more important than ever. They are glued to our hands for hours on end every day. If they run out of power, we suddenly lose a way to work and connect with others.

