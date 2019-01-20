CareerJunctionhas released their latest index that shows the jobs that are highest in demand for the beginning of 2019. Photo: File



DURBAN - CareerJunctionhas released their latest index that shows the jobs that are highest in demand for the beginning of 2019 according to BusinessTech.

According to the index, the demand for advertising skills decreased towards the end of last year but job opportunities stayed positive job seekers as the job search slowed down.





CareerJunction said that demand decreased by 17 percent in December while job search activity dropped by 21 percent.





The jobs portals said that job ad volumes in fields like construction, engineering and manufacturing showed slight improvement during that latter of 2018 in comparison to the start of 2018.





Sectors like admin, office, sales, marketing and medical where the amount of jobs dropped by more than 40 percent yoy.





CareerJunction said that the trending jobs over the last month include purchasing and procurement, internal auditing, finance/project accounting.





Below are the average salary options for an intermediate level position for the three trending jobs:





Purchasing and procurement





Purchasing and procurement Gauteng R28148 to R36572 (CTC) Western Cape R23889 to R32685 (CTC) KwaZulu-Natal Not enough information available



Internal auditing





Internal Auditing Gauteng R37994 to R41975 (CTC) Western Cape R27000 to R34000 (CTC) KwaZulu-Natal Not enough information available



Financial/project accounting





Financial/Project Accounting Gauteng R41678 to R48993 (CTC) Western Cape R34934 to R41400 (CTC) KwaZulu-Natal R35389 to R41045 (CTC)

In demand jobs





Last year June, The Department of Higher Education and Training published a list of 370 jobs that there was a high-demand for.





The list was broken up into three categories including highest demand, higher demand and high demand. Some of the jobs that fell under the highest demand category included finance manager and manufacturer while the higher demand category had jobs like software developer and dental hygienist.





Under the high demand category was actuary and registered nurse amongst other jobs.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE