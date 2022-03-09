Johannesburg Business School is looking towards a new and more future-fit approach to learning

THE Johannesburg Business School (JBS), a faculty of the University of Johannesburg, was a new kind of business school for a new era with rapid technological change, in response to Covid-19, redefining the entire business landscape, where not only were new skills required to navigate this environment, but a new approach to business education. The business school for the digital age has customised programmes designed to future-proof both companies and individuals with a more flexible, future-fit approach that was essential to ensure that executive education, in particular, is more specific to organisational strategy and individual roles.

JBS Director of Executive Education and Programmes Tumi Nkosi said that when it comes to ongoing education for executives, the one-size-fits-all approach just did not cut it. “Businesses operating in such a constantly changing environment need a new kind of leader. They need leaders who are multi-disciplinary in approach, solutions-focused and digitally astute,” said Nkosi. “That’s why both our Management Acceleration Programme (MAP+) and our organisation-specific programmes are designed to be relevant to the real world of business. They’re also designed to accommodate existing executives as well as the pipeline of leaders of the future.” Strategically aligned to the World Economic Forum Reskilling Revolution, which aims to provide one billion people with better education, skills and jobs by 2030, JBS said it worked closely with client companies to develop customised programmes that addressed their unique issues and challenges.

In a digitally disrupted context, it said it needed to deliver not only job-related skills, but also the broader range of digital, interdisciplinary, interpersonal and management skills needed for businesses to thrive within the context of 4IR. This new approach was especially relevant given the accelerated pace of digitalisation over the past two years, which has brought entirely different ways of working and significant changes in socio-economic behaviour. According to the JBS, today, business success depends on a digitally savvy, decentralised and cooperative workforce that interacts with colleagues, customers and other stakeholders in a new way. Similarly, it depends on leaders who can navigate the complexity of this environment and guide and motivate teams in ways they can relate and respond to. And, as each business has unique challenges, building skill, flexibility and resilience has to be form-fitted to those challenges. Nkosi said there was a lot of consultation during the assessment and planning process and various departments across the organisation were involved in developing the multi-disciplinary programmes they offered. “It’s important to us that our clients feel a sense of ownership over these programmes and that they are developed to meet their requirements.”

She said that the skills challenges that both individual businesses and South Africa as a country faced were twofold. “There is a very real difference between being unemployed and being unemployable. Unemployed people with skills appropriate to contemporary business can be reabsorbed into the workforce as work becomes available. We are, however, facing another – even greater – issue than unemployment in South Africa: the fact that many people of working age are becoming unemployable due to their lack of digital skills. The unemployability issue is why business schools have to become more accessible to employees throughout the organisation, and why the courses and programmes we offer have to have a strong digital skills component.” According to her this was why businesses are looking for programmes that facilitated a change in mindset among their employees, a more contemporary and relevant way of looking at business. “Businesses facing some of the most significant challenges of a generation have very definite requirements. They want to focus on ways of thinking as well as on developing and strengthening skills sets. Above all, they need quick turnarounds; shorter programmes that enable their employees to plug right back into the business on completion and make an immediate and real difference to the way things are done. They want a real and measurable ROI,” Nkosi said.

