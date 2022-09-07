Journalist fired after 35 years allegedly because of hair turning grey

Lisa LaFlamme, a veteran Canadian journalist, took to Twitter last month to announce that she had been let go by CTV National News, the news network she had been employed by for 35 years, just two years shy of retirement. An anonymous CTV official questioned LaFlamme’s decision to stop dyeing her hair and let it get grey, according to the Globe and Mail. This was allegedly the reason for her dismissal.

“Today, with a range of emotions, I am sharing some information about me and my career with CTV News. For 35 years, I have had the privilege of being welcomed into your home to deliver the news on a nightly basis. So, I thought you should hear this directly from me," said LaFlamme on Twitter. I have some news... pic.twitter.com/lTe3Rs0kOA — Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlamme_) August 15, 2022 She said she was told that a business decision was made to abruptly end her contract. LaFlamme said she was blind-sided, shocked and saddened by the news. “I was also asked to keep this confidential from my colleagues and the public until specifics of my exit could be resolved … These last 35 years have been everything to me.”

The post went viral, with followers applauding LaFlamme’s gracious exit, saying she deserved better and accusing the station of misogyny (prejudice against women) and ageism (discrimination on the grounds of a person’s age). Even fast-food restaurant chain, Wendy’s, posted in support of the former news anchor. Because a ⭐️ is a ⭐️ regardless of hair colour. #LisaLaFlamme #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/g7i7kqwYrw — Wendy's 🇨🇦 (@WendysCanada) August 25, 2022 “Yes, it has taken a lot for a female anchor to get to the top of the game, and now this … ageism + sexism = @BellMediaPR = @CTVNationalNews,” commented a Twitter user.

In response, the chief executive of Bell Media (the conglomerate that owns CTV), Mirko Bibic, shared a statement on LinkedIn refuting the claims. "The narrative has been that Lisa's age, gender or grey hair played into the decision. I am satisfied that this is not the case and wanted to make sure you heard it from me. While I would like to say more on the Bell Media decision, we are bound by a mutual separation agreement negotiated with Lisa, which we will continue to honour," Bibic said.