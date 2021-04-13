Kagiso’s Tyala funding helps create 2 436 jobs

JOHANNESBURG - KAGISO Trust’s Tyala Impact Fund, a vehicle to provide new era farmers with a holistic funding solution, had collaborated with financial partners and investors, approving the co-funding of transactions worth R204.2 million in North West, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, it said yesterday.

It said the trust had invested R57.3m of its developmental funding, unlocking R147.2m from partners and creating about 2 436 jobs.

Genius Mokgoadi, business and fund manager of socio-economic development at Kagiso Trust, said: “We have entered into joint agreements with stakeholders that provide for seamless, centralised critical resources centres to address infrastructure development, skills development, technical assistance and ring-fenced access to markets.”

He said the transactions in which the trust was involved were at different stages, but had already proved successful.

“It’s been a pleasing and satisfying process, particularly with the challenges the pandemic brought so soon after we started operations,” said Mokgoadi. “We have built a profile, seen growth in our traction in the agriculture sector, and learnt industry insights through our interaction and collaboration with financial institutions and sector stakeholders.”