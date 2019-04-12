Gosego Motsamai has been appointed as the new managing partner for KPMG Botswana, effective immediate, becoming the first female partner of KPMG Botswana (Pic supplied: KPMG)

JOHANNESBURG - Executive chairman of audit firm KPMG Southern Africa, Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, announced on Friday that Gosego Motsamai has been appointed as the new managing partner for KPMG Botswana. The appointment takes immediate effect.

Motsamai is the first female partner at KPMG Botswana and one of the only two female Batswana partners in the Big four firms in the country.

Nkuhlu said Mostamai is passionate about the development of the accounting profession in Botswana and continuously mentors and supports young aspiring professionals in qualifying as chartered accountants.

Motsamai has over the years served in the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) Council in various capacities and in a number of BICA sub-committees. She is the current president of the BICA Council.

She has over 22 years of experience in accounting, audit, advisory and tax compliance services, 20 of which are with KPMG in Botswana.

"As chairman, I am proud to make this announcement and am certain that under Gosego's leadership, we will see KPMG Botswana continue to be a leading professional services firm in the country," Nkuhlu said.

Motsamai joined KPMG Botswana in September 1998 as an audit trainee and progressed through the ranks, holding various roles until she was promoted to the position of an advisory partner in September 2014.

She said she was honoured to accept the role of managing partner for KPMG Botswana.

"I look forward to working with the team and lead KPMG through these challenging times as we look to rebuild trust and become the clear choice," she said.

