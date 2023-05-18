KWV CEO replaced as his wife appeared to be ‘drunk on wealth’ in reality TV show

KWV, the South African wine and spirits producer has announced that Boyce Lloyd will be replaced as the CEO of the company from June 1. The announcement comes shortly after his wife's controversial appearance on the kykNET reality show “Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande”.

KWV said that John Loomes will be replacing Lloyd. “Loomes has been serving as the incumbent CEO of KWV in a temporary chief operating officer role since September last year, taking on responsibility for most functions and reporting lines. In January his responsibilities were further expanded and he has effectively been managing the business for the past five months, demonstrating his readiness to assume full accountability as CEO from 1 June,” the popular brandy maker said in a statement. Lloyd was only supposed to retire from the position next year.

The outgoing CEO’s wife left many viewers with wide eyes after Anita Lloyd flaunted her wealth on the reality TV show and made comments about poor people. It left a sour taste in many viewers’ mouths, as she claimed to regularly fly to London for a Harrods shopping trip, as some of the show's footage was shot inside KWV cellars. "We all worship Mammon, the god of money. If I didn't have any money, I'd jump from a building. Being poor is really bad,“ Anita said in the show.

Meanwhile, reflecting on his journey leading up to his appointment as CEO, Loomes expressed his pride in returning to South Africa from the United Arab Emirates and joining KWV. “Working at an iconic South African company such as KWV is a tremendous opportunity. “As COO I’ve gained an in-depth understanding of the entire business, both locally and internationally, and solidified my commitment to driving KWV’s success and growth,” he said.

Loomes envisions a bright future for KWV, and said, “We have passionate people, and excellent brands and systems, and we’re really good at what we do. “We aim to expand into new areas and categories, both with our own brands and through partnerships with international brands that align with our strategy and passion. We’ll continue to innovate, bring fantastic brands and products to the market, and strive to be the retail partner of choice in South Africa and internationally,” he said. KWV said it embraces Loomes in his new leadership role, while it also remains dedicated to its legacy of quality and excellence.

“We employ some of the best people in the industry who are as proud and excited to be here as I am. “We’ll uphold our high-quality standards for all our products, ensuring that KWV remains a trusted name in the industry,” Loomes said. Commenting on Loomes’ appointment, outgoing CEO Lloyd expressed confidence in his leadership.