JOHANNESBURG - The Dube TradePort in a statement on Tuesday said that unemployed graduates had the opportunity to gain work experience through Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone’s Internship and In-Service Training Programme, which opened this month.
This is as South Africa faces an unemployment crisis Statistics South Africa jobs data for the third quarter of 2019 showed that the unemployment rate had increased to 29.1 percent.
A new report by the Centre for Development and Enterprise released last month also noted that between 2008 and 2019 the number of people who wanted to work, but could not find any or have given up looking for work in South Africa, rose to 10.3 million from 6.5 million.