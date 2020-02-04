KZN's Dube TradePort is looking for interns









The Durban Aerotropolis, a new urban environment which will be developed around King Shaka International Airport, is set to be a purpose-built airport city, designed to enhance urban, regional and national competitiveness. African News Agency (ANA) Archives JOHANNESBURG - The Dube TradePort in a statement on Tuesday said that unemployed graduates had the opportunity to gain work experience through Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone’s Internship and In-Service Training Programme, which opened this month.

This is as South Africa faces an unemployment crisis Statistics South Africa jobs data for the third quarter of 2019 showed that the unemployment rate had increased to 29.1 percent.

A new report by the Centre for Development and Enterprise released last month also noted that between 2008 and 2019 the number of people who wanted to work, but could not find any or have given up looking for work in South Africa, rose to 10.3 million from 6.5 million.





Solomon Nkosi, the corporate social investment project leader at Dube TradePort Corporation, said: “We have opened our facilities to graduates, allowing them to gain hands-on experience from the pool of industry experts and specialists that Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone employs across its various businesses.”





Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone has operations that covered several sectors and specialisations, including town planning, infrastructure development and construction, environmental management, cargo and logistics, finance, investor relations and a range of other support activities.





Nkosi said,“Close to 200 interns and trainees have benefited from the programme since 2013. During the course of 2019, Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone hosted 47 interns, which was the highest number of interns hosted at one time since the inception of the programme. Of these, 20 percent have since secured permanent employment.”





The Internship Programme targeted unemployed graduates between the ages of 18 and 35 years with no or limited work experience within their chosen profession. Applicants must have completed their tertiary qualification, or require experiential learning to complete their qualification, the statement said.





The Internship Programme was a 12–24 month development programme designed to equip candidates with essential knowledge and skills and is hosted within the various business units operated by Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone.





Applications close on 28 February 2020.





The statement said that the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone could accommodate graduates within the following fields of study:





Human Resources Management

Public Management/Administration

Social Sciences

Fleet Management

Occupational Health and Safety/Quality Management

Accounting/Financial Management

Supply Chain Management

Contracts Management

Aviation and Logistics

Architecture

Civil Engineering

Town Planning

Quantity Surveying

Geographic Information System

Environmental Management

Agricultural Science/Engineering

Water Quality/Testing

Tissue Culture Laboratory

Horticulture

Network and Data Centre Management

Information Technology

Maintenance/Property Operations

Marketing/Graphic Design/Journalism/Public Relations

Economics





A link to the online application portal was available on Dube TradePort Corporation’s website, under the “Company Profile” tab and “Career Opportunities” page. “Company Profile” tab and “Career Opportunities” page. Click here to access it.





BUSINESS REPORT