Last call to apply for the Shoprite Group’s comprehensive bursaries

The Shoprite Group is inviting high-performing students to apply for its bursary programme for the 2023 and 2024 academic years. Students enrolled for degree studies in criminology, accounting, information technology, retail business management, food science and more can now apply for funding by visiting the group’s careers page before September 30, 2023.

The comprehensive bursary programme includes tuition fees, on-campus accommodation, a grocery allowance and guaranteed employment upon graduation. In the last financial year, the group said that it had spent over R16 million on its bursary programme, which funded 206 students. As one of the largest private sector employers in South Africa, the retailer is one of the top graduate employers of choice in the country.

“The bursary programme has been a pathway to career success for many students in various disciplines within the retail sector. As a leader in retail innovation, the group aims to nurture young talent and grow them into future industry leaders,” Shoprite said in a statement. “The Shoprite Group funded my honours degree, and I was offered an apprenticeship when I completed my studies. Now I’m a functional analyst within the group’s technology division, Shoprite Technology. To be part of the team that drives tech innovations for Africa’s largest retailer is nothing short of amazing,” said Albert Kopakae, 24, from Ventersdorp. “What I appreciate most about the Shoprite Group’s bursary programme is the support that they give you as a new graduate,” said Amelia Veldschoen.

The 23-year-old Pretoria native was in the second year of her BCom Supply Chain Management degree at the University of Pretoria when she was awarded a Shoprite bursary. She now works at the group’s Centurion distribution centre (DC) – the largest retail distribution centre in the southern hemisphere. “I was given a chance to explore different parts of the business – from the DC to stores. After five months of training, I was appointed as store replenisher – a position that has made me realise the impact of supply chain efficiency.