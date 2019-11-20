DURBAN - The Durban headquartered legal technology company, LexisNexis South Africa has announced the imminent retirement of its long-term Managing Director Billy Last after a stint spanning over three decades with the company.
The company announced that Last who has been at its helm for more than a quarter of a century decided to officially retire at the end of this month.
Last delighted in having had the pleasure to spearhead the evolution of LexisNexis from a publisher to that of a total solutions legal technology business.