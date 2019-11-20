LexixNexis SA managing director retires









LexisNexis South Africa has announced the imminent retirement of its long-term Managing Director Billy Last. Image: Supplied. DURBAN - The Durban headquartered legal technology company, LexisNexis South Africa has announced the imminent retirement of its long-term Managing Director Billy Last after a stint spanning over three decades with the company.

The company announced that Last who has been at its helm for more than a quarter of a century decided to officially retire at the end of this month.

Last delighted in having had the pleasure to spearhead the evolution of LexisNexis from a publisher to that of a total solutions legal technology business.





“I am extremely proud of the company’s continued progress on this journey. I am delighted to hand over the baton but will still remain onboard as a senior advisor in the short term to ensure the company’s smooth transition to its new MD,” said Last.





LexisNexis has operated in South Africa for over 85 years and is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.





President for RELX Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) Philippe Carillon appreciated the outgoing MD for his many years of dedicated leadership and the commitment he brought to the business. “His professionalism, strategic vision, and strong and passionate advocacy to secure the best interests of LexisNexis South Africa will be greatly missed by all in the South African business and CEMEA region,” said Carillon.





The CEMEA president said he was positive LexisNexis SA would remain in excellent hands with the appointment of its incoming MD Ms Videsha Proothveerajh. She officially joined the business last month having most recently served as general manager for Intel Corporation South Africa. She will assume her full-time role next month.





Proothveerajh is one of SA’s leading women in tech possessing over 20 years of experience mainly gained in the ICT sector with companies such as EDS, Microsoft and Intel.





Incoming MD Ms Videsha Proothveerajh. Image: Supplied.

