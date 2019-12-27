Lionel Messi is the Highest Paid Athlete for 2019 according to Forbes list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes that was released earlier this year. Photo: Facebook

DURBAN - Lionel Messi is the Highest Paid Athlete for 2019 according to Forbes list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes that was released earlier this year. The American business magazine tracked the leading earners in sports for three decades and only seven have held the top the number one spot since 1990 with Tiger Woods hold the record with 12 appearances at the top spot.

Lionel Messi, the highest earner for 2019, puts him name in the top spot for the eighth time this year.

The ranking spans 100 sports and athletes from 25 different countries. For 2019, the combined earnings from the athletes prize money, salaries and endorsements between June 2019 and June 2019 stands at $4 billion. That number is up 5 percent in comparison to 2018 when Floyd Mayweather held the number one spot.

Here's a look the top five athletes that appeared on the Forbes The World's Highest-Paid Athletes list: